Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Calix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 8,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $567.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

