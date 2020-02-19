Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAMT opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.65. Camtek has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

