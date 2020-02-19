CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 20.6%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares rose 20.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 103,552 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 439,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.