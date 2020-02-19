CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 20.6%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares rose 20.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 103,552 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 439,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.