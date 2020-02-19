Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.