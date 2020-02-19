Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
INMD opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
