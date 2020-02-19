Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Down 3.5%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 93,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 418,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

