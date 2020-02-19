Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.85. 56,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 152.82. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$9.85 and a one year high of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

