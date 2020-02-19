Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.85. 56,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 152.82. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$9.85 and a one year high of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
