Capital Square LLC Purchases Shares of 11,576 Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 862,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,511,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 206,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

