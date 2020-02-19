Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Receives $22.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARB shares. B. Riley lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ CARB remained flat at $$22.98 during trading hours on Friday. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Carbonite during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 41.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite by 30.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

