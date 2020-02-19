Card Factory (LON:CARD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.10

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.10 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 470653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.15).

CARD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Card Factory to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.37.

In related news, insider Karen Hubbard bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

