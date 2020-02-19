Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $294,360.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at $570,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,860,100.00.

On Monday, January 27th, David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $8,515,914.90.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.

CDLX stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 759,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,175. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

