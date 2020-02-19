Carlton Investments 7% Cumulative Preference to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CINPA)

Carlton Investments 7% Cumulative Preference (ASX:CINPA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.05. Carlton Investments 7% Cumulative Preference has a 52 week low of A$2.01 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of A$2.05 ($1.45).

