CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 907,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,363. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

