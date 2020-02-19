Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

