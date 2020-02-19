Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

