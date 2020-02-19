Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. First American Financial accounts for about 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.