Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

