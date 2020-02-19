Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISMD opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

