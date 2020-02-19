Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

NYSE KO opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

