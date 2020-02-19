Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. City comprises approximately 1.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in City by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in City by 16,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,888.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CHCO opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. City Holding has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

