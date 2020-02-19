Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

