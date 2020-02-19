Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.