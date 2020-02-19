Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.