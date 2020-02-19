CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 106,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 348,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 289,763 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

