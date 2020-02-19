CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Mark Chong Sells 6,000 Shares

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 1,001,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,756. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.