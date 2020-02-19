CEEK VR Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $847,815.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00050358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00492268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.06627097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005121 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010098 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

