CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.37

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.42. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 2,577,281 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

