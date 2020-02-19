CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CEVA to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.