CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CF Energy Corp (CVE:CFY) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 28,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64.

CF Energy (CVE:CFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.23 million for the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment provides gas pipeline installation and connection services; and delivers natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers through its pipeline networks and associated facilities in Sanya City, Hainan Province, as well as to industrial customers through storage facilities in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province.

