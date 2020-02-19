CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

