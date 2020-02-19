Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,442 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $159,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $389.33 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $310.05 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

