Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $193,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $4,241,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

