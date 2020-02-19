Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 65,868 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $213,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

