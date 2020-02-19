Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,276,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $227,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KLA by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KLA by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.