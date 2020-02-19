Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $181.49 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $181,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $167.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $169.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

