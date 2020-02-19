Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,752 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $186,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. State Street Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,770,000 after buying an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,351,000 after buying an additional 274,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

BAX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

