Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,372 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $150,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 243.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,786,000 after purchasing an additional 98,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.