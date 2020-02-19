Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Shares of CHTR opened at $537.60 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.53 and a twelve month high of $538.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

