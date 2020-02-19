Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

