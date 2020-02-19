Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

