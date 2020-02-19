Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.24.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.