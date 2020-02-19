Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 617 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

