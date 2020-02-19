Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

