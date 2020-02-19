Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.63. Chemed also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.20-16.50 EPS.
Chemed stock traded up $19.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,919. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $310.28 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
