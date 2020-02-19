Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.63. Chemed also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.20-16.50 EPS.

Chemed stock traded up $19.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,919. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $310.28 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $482.50.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

