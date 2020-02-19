Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.63. Chemed also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.20-16.50 EPS.
CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $482.50.
NYSE CHE traded up $20.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.36. 96,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,919. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed has a 12-month low of $310.28 and a 12-month high of $494.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.28 and a 200 day moving average of $434.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
