Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.63. Chemed also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.20-16.50 EPS.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $482.50.

NYSE CHE traded up $20.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.36. 96,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,919. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed has a 12-month low of $310.28 and a 12-month high of $494.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.28 and a 200 day moving average of $434.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

