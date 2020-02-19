Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $497.10 and last traded at $489.45, with a volume of 5453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.58.

The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.84.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

