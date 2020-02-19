Chemours’ (CC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 181,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,419.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 486,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 454,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 133.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 107,334 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

