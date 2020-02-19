Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Tops $62.99 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.