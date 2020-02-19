China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Shares Up 5.4%

China Tower Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 30,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 53,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWRF. Deutsche Bank raised shares of China Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

