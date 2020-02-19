CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a report on Tuesday.

CIFAF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573. CI Financial has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

