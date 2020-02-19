CIBC Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$57.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.69.

TSE:AC traded down C$1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.90. 1,052,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.86 and a twelve month high of C$52.71.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,505.79. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$480,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$158,854.54. Insiders have sold a total of 28,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,919 in the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

