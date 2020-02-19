Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,536,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 304,082 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.44% of Cimarex Energy worth $290,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 1,965,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.